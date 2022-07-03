Police: Hampton High School student arrested after firearm found on campus

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a officers arrested a Hampton High School student who is accused of having a gun on school property.
Marquise William Hedgepeth, 18, faces a charge of Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.
Shortly before 2:15 p.m., someone told a staff member that a student may have a weapon at the school, located in the 1400 block of W. Queen St. Police investigated, recovered a gun, and arrested Hedgepeth.
Police said there wasn't a threat to the school and that the school resource officers (SROs) would continue to work with the administration to make sure students, staff, and the general public were safe.