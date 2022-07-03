Police: Hampton High School student arrested after firearm found on campus

The Hampton Police Division said the person facing a charge is Marquise Hedgepeth, 18.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division said a officers arrested a Hampton High School student who is accused of having a gun on school property.

Marquise William Hedgepeth, 18, faces a charge of Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m., someone told a staff member that a student may have a weapon at the school, located in the 1400 block of W. Queen St. Police investigated, recovered a gun, and arrested Hedgepeth.