Man accused of animal cruelty, dog fighting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is accused of dog fighting in Hampton.
The Hampton Police Division arrested 59-year-old Michael Johnson Sr. It stems from a complaint made to the Hampton Animal Response Team (HART) on Tuesday. Police say workers found eight dogs living in poor health and unsafe conditions on Ireland Street.
The team took the dogs to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where they are currently being cared for.
Johnson is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership, and four counts of dog fighting.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888–562–5887. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting their secure tip form at P3Tips.com.