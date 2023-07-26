Man accused of animal cruelty, dog fighting in Hampton

Hampton police arrested 59-year-old Michael Johnson Sr. It stems from a complaint made to the Hampton Animal Response Team on Tuesday.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is accused of dog fighting in Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division arrested 59-year-old Michael Johnson Sr. It stems from a complaint made to the Hampton Animal Response Team (HART) on Tuesday. Police say workers found eight dogs living in poor health and unsafe conditions on Ireland Street.

The team took the dogs to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter where they are currently being cared for.

Johnson is charged with eight counts of animal cruelty, eight counts of failure to provide duties of ownership, and four counts of dog fighting.