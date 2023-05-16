Hampton mayor, interim police chief discuss uptick in violence

The number of non-deadly shooting victims recorded has increased from 18 by this time in 2022, compared to 34 this year and counting.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's top leaders are still searching for answers to a rise in gun violence almost halfway through 2023.

“I'll be honest, it’s disappointing, it’s not just numbers because they’re human beings," interim Chief for the Hampton Police Division Orrin Gallop said.

“What’s more concerning is the acts of violence and shooting. But what’s concerning now, is that they’re becoming so common," Mayor Donnie Tuck said.

Tuesday, an overnight double homicide on Alleghany Road marked the 20th recorded homicide victim and 16th case for the city. Division officials named Troy James, 26, and Benita Mozelle, 42, as the victims in the shooting.

As of this time last year, there were 14 homicide victims across 13 shootings.

“Issue is that the argument is as big a problem as the gun," Gallop said.

In all homicide cases this year, Tuck and Gallop told 13News Now the victims and suspects are "known to each other," many of which come from verbal disputes that end in gunfire.

"What gets me sometimes is the idea that we get numb. It used to be when two people get shot, it’s an uproar. Now, with two people, it’s almost like business as usual, and that’s not good," Gallop said.

Gallop, a nearly 30-year veteran with the Hampton Police Division, is tasked to help the city navigate this increase in an interim role, after the surprise departure of current Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot. Tuck added a previously used search firm will start their search and vetting process for the city's next police chief beginning in June.

“He’s not unfamiliar with the territory," Tuck told 13News Now. "I would not say the violence we’re seeing is a product of, ‘Oh, they’ve got an interim police chief. We’re going to take advantage.’ I don’t believe there is a correlation at all."

This January, Talbot-- while still the Chief for Hampton Police Division-- called a press conference to note the rise in violent crime dating back to the end of 2022.

Tuck added that new federal funding for the city could result in resource centers built in five areas considered high violence.

“Our objective is within the next five years to see a 50% reduction in these acts of violence. We won’t know this immediate impact, who we’re saving or rescuing but over time, I think we’ll be successful," Tuck said.

Gallop noted an increase in traffic stops as one strategy to try to curtail violence in the city.