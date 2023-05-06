Violent night in Hampton; arguments lead to 3 dead in 2 separate shootings

Police don't believe the two incidents are related

HAMPTON, Va. — Two separate shootings in Hampton within four hours has led to three men being killed.

According to a Hampton Police spokesperson, the first shooting happened shortly before midnight on East Pembroke Avenue near the intersection with Reynolds Dr. They found one man at that location who had been shot.

The spokesperson said their investigation determined that there was "a gathering of individuals" at this location. At some point, two men got into an argument and one of the men shot the other.

Later Saturday morning, the victim was identified as 29-year-old Daunta DeAngelo Lee Cooper from Hampton.

Police said the motive and exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. They did not provide any information about a possible suspect.

Then, at around 3:15 a.m., several miles away, Hampton Police responded to a convenience store on Aberdeen Rd. at 56th St. for a report of gunfire. At that location, they found two men who had been shot. Both were declared dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said their preliminary investigation determined that an argument took place between several individuals inside the store. The argument spilled out into the parking lot at which point individuals from both groups pulled out guns and started shooting at each other.

The police spokesperson said they don't believe the two shooting incidents are related. They also said they're hoping the public comes forward with information about possible suspects in both cases.