Hampton police find man shot to death in apartment parking lot

HPD got the first calls about a shooting in the parking lot of the Township in Hampton Woods around 6:45 a.m.
HAMPTON, Va. — As people were getting up to go to work Thursday morning, police officers in Hampton got a call about a deadly shooting.

A spokesperson said HPD got the first calls about a shooting on Marcella Road just before 6:45 a.m. That's near Cooper Elementary School. 

Officers went out to the Township in Hampton Woods, an apartment complex there, and found a man in the parking lot who had died. Investigators don't know who shot him, or why.

The victim's name and age haven't been shared, yet.

If you know anything about this murder, please call the division at 757-727-6111 or leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP.

