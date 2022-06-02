Hampton police find man shot to death in apartment parking lot

HPD got the first calls about a shooting in the parking lot of the Township in Hampton Woods around 6:45 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — As people were getting up to go to work Thursday morning, police officers in Hampton got a call about a deadly shooting.

A spokesperson said HPD got the first calls about a shooting on Marcella Road just before 6:45 a.m. That's near Cooper Elementary School.

Officers went out to the Township in Hampton Woods, an apartment complex there, and found a man in the parking lot who had died. Investigators don't know who shot him, or why.

The victim's name and age haven't been shared, yet.