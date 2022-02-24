13News Now Investigates: Hampton Roads police department turn to gunshot detection technology, but is it effective?

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — To fight gun violence, Hampton Roads police departments are turning to gunshot detection companies like ShotSpotter.
The technology is designed to identify the sound and location of gunshots and send alerts to officers. Police department leaders praise the sensors for triggering quicker response times and helping with investigations.
But how effective are these surveillance systems, what does the data show, and what does it mean for the communities where these sensors are in place?
13News Now Investigates gunshot detection technology - talking to police leaders, community members and experts in the field.
Our investigation airs Monday, February 28 at 11 p.m. on 13News Now. This story will be updated with more information at that time.