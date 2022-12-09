1 dead, 1 critically injured in Newport News apartment shooting

One man was pronounced dead at the scene; another man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the shooting appears to be domestic related.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night.

According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene; another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic related.

We just got to the scene and police are blocking the area on Baughman CT. https://t.co/CGAzLsTem9 pic.twitter.com/EbYOD5NvBO — Angelo Vargas 13News Now (@13AngeloVargas) September 13, 2022