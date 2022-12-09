1 dead, 1 critically injured in Newport News apartment shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Monday night.
According to the Newport News Police Dept., it happened at an apartment in the 700 block of 44th Street at 8:30 p.m. Inside the apartment, police found two men with gunshot wounds.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene; another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the shooting appears to be domestic related.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.