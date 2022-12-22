Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Boulder Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Newport News Thursday night.
Newport News police said it happened in the 300 block of Boulder Drive just after 8:30 p.m.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and police haven't released any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1 — 888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.