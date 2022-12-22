Homicide investigation underway after shooting on Boulder Street in Newport News

Newport News police said it happened in the 300 block of Boulder Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Newport News Thursday night.

Newport News police said it happened in the 300 block of Boulder Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and police haven't released any suspect information.