Missing teen's death ruled a homicide weeks after remains found in Accomack County

A hunter found Jay’von Bailey's remains on Jan. 9 in Painter, Virginia. He had been missing since April 2022.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — More than a month after an 18-year-old's remains were discovered in Accomack County, officials say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials with the Accomack County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 13News Now that Jay’von Bailey's death is being investigated as a homicide; however, they said they couldn't provide any more details "to maintain the integrity of the case."

A hunter found Bailey's remains on Jan. 9 in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road in Painter, Virginia. The Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the remains were the missing teen's.

According to previous 13News Now reporting, Bailey has been missing since April 12 of last year, when he was last seen in the 36000 block of Seaside Road in the Painter area.