Witness testifies in Norfolk mother-daughter double homicide case

Morgan Bazemore, 23, and her mother, Alicia Hereford, 52, were shot and killed on March 12.

NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time in court, prosecutors and witnesses shared what they say happened the night a mother and daughter were brutally murdered in Norfolk.

Prosecutors say the person accused of the shooting was in an "on-and-off" relationship with 23-year-old Morgan Bazemore for years.

One woman testified in court that she saw people leaving the scene of the shooting and even captured video on her car’s dash camera.

Bazemore and her 52-year-old mother, Alicia Hereford, were shot and killed around midnight on March 12.

Prosecutors say police found the two women dead in a parking lot outside the Hunters Square Apartments, where they lived.

Autopsy reports shared in court Thursday revealed Hereford was shot three times, and Bazemore was shot twice, including a deadly gunshot to the head.

A Norfolk detective said investigators found several casings 'close and around' the women.

Kenyatta Jones, 28, faces two counts of 2nd-degree murder and gun charges.

A woman testified she and her daughter drove into that parking lot around time of the shooting. She told investigators she was dropping off her daughter at her home near the scene.

She testified that they heard a gunshot and saw people leave the scene. She called 9-1-1 after she said she found the two women on the ground and checked their pulses.

She identified Jones in court and claimed she recognized his face that night, but could not remember his name or where she knew him from until she saw a post later on social media.

She admitted she did not tell authorities that she thought she recognized him, which later became a counterargument by the defense to her reliability.

Furthermore, she claimed to have known of Jones since he was a child through relationships with his family. She did not know the women, she said.

Prosecutors also showed dash camera footage from the woman's car, which, in part, showed two people leaving the scene on foot and a white car driving away.

The defense questioned her ability to identify Jones that night, saying social media altered her testimony. The witness also admitted that she originally thought she saw "three men" before walking over to check on the victims and learned they were women.

One of the questions that was not answered in court: What did police learn to name Jones a suspect?

The witness said she did not tell anyone she thought it was Jones until she spoke with the Norfolk Commonwealths' Attorney Office sometime after his arrest.

In March, Norfolk Police searched for Jones for several days. The U.S. Marshals even offered a $5,000 reward for help finding him.

Jones turned himself in on March 16 after police issued a warrant and reward for his arrest.