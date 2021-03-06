Former Virginia Tech football player indicted on second-degree murder charge

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 3, 2021.
A former football player for Virginia Tech was indicted Tuesday for a second-degree murder charge in Montgomery County Circuit Court, according to ABC affiliate WSET.
18-year-old Isimemen Etute is accused of beating to death a man who he thought was a woman following a match on the dating app Tinder. The victim was 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg, Virginia.
Etute, who was a freshman linebacker, has been suspended from the school Tech and its football team during the investigation.
Before going to Virginia Tech, Etute graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach.
His next court date is set for November 8, according to WSET.