Former Virginia Tech football player indicted on second-degree murder charge

Isimemen Etute, who graduated from Cox High School, is accused of beating to death a man who he thought was a woman following a match on the dating app Tinder.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from June 3, 2021.

A former football player for Virginia Tech was indicted Tuesday for a second-degree murder charge in Montgomery County Circuit Court, according to ABC affiliate WSET.

18-year-old Isimemen Etute is accused of beating to death a man who he thought was a woman following a match on the dating app Tinder. The victim was 40-year-old Jerry Smith of Blacksburg, Virginia.

Etute, who was a freshman linebacker, has been suspended from the school Tech and its football team during the investigation.

Before going to Virginia Tech, Etute graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach.