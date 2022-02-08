Isle of Wight County deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting at Safco warehouse

In September 2021, Rakim Breeden was shot and killed at Safco Distribution Center. Deputies are continuing the search for the suspect, Preston Thomas.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect in the deadly shooting at the Safco Distribution Center in September 2021.

Mary Breeden said her 26-year-old son, Rakim Breeden, served in the National Guard and graduated college with a degree in psychology. In September, he started working at the Safco Distribution Center.

“I have been fighting metastatic breast cancer, stage four and he wanted to help take care of his mother. That morning when he went to work, I was prepared that afternoon to ask him, 'How was your day?'” said Breeden.

On Breeden’s first day at the job, another Safco employee, Preston Thomas, shot and killed Breeden, deputies said.

“When I say this is a senseless tragedy, I cannot underscore that enough. An argument over a cell phone that fell to the floor cost this outstanding young man his life,” explained Captain Tommy Potter.

Investigators believe Thomas is still in Hampton Roads.

Crime Solvers and the Breeden family are offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding and arresting Thomas. Breeden’s mother said it could finally bring her some relief.

“Please, I plead with you. Find it in your heart. Please turn him in,” Mary Breeden said.

While the search continues for Thomas, Isle of Wight County Sheriff James Clarke also had a strong message for him.

“Turn yourself in peacefully. If you don’t, we will not stop looking for you. We will find you and you will answer to these charges of this senseless murder,” Clarke said.

If you know anything about this case or know where Thomas is located, call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip on the P3 tips app.