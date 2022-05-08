Heritage High School shooter sentenced to 10 years behind bars

He's been in jail since September 2021, and the judge did take into account that time served when giving him the sentence. He has nine years left to serve.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Friday, a Newport News judge sentenced Jacari Taylor to 10 years for a double shooting at Heritage High School last year.

He's been in jail since his September 2021 arrest, and the judge did take into account that time served when giving him the sentence. That means he has nine years left to serve, of the 10.

Back in April, Taylor pleaded guilty to the shooting that hurt two students.

He was 15 years old when he opened fire after a school fight. A teenage boy was "shot multiple times," and a girl was shot in the lower leg, police said.

Taylor's sentence is "blended," meaning he'll spend the next five years in a Department of Juvenile Justice correctional center, and after he turns 21, will be transferred to an adult prison.