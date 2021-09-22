Heritage High School suspect wore tracking bracelet at time of shooting, court documents say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The details of a high school shooting that left two students injured began to take shape Wednesday with the release of court documents.
A 15-year-old student is accused of opening fire inside Heritage High School on Monday morning.
Newport News detectives said security video shows the 15-year-old walking in a group with one of the victims when a fight started between them.
Investigators said a teacher quickly broke up the fight, and that's when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting. Then he ran away, throwing his gun into a trash can in the process.
A teenage boy was "shot multiple times" and a girl was shot in the lower leg. Police have said both victims are expected to be OK. Two other people were also hurt in the ensuing chaos and evacuation of the building.
Court documents also state the suspect was wearing an electric tracking bracelet the day of the shooting, and that in addition to the security footage, the tracking bracelet pinpointed his location at the school.
Officers arrested the 15-year-old later that afternoon and charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other weapons-related charges.