Gloucester man reportedly attacked neighbor with sword, knives

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A Gloucester County man is behind bars after reportedly breaking into his neighbor’s apartment and attacking him with knives and a sword.

Johnny Gremer, 47, is now facing multiple charges.

It happened Thursday around 7:30 in the morning at a home on Cedarwood Drive.

According to court documents, Gremer threw rocks at the front window before using a hammer with his name on it to break the window.

Court documents say, when the neighbor opened the door, Gremer threw kitchen knives at him. The two got into a fight and at some point, Gremer reportedly got a sword with a sheath and hit his neighbor’s arm with it. The victim’s girlfriend intervened, hitting Gremer in the head and pulling him out of the house.

Gloucester Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy, Major Ryan Cookson said this was a targeted attack.

“This particular incident doesn’t appear to be random," Cookson said. “It appears that the suspect targeted the victim, specifically.”

Cookson said Gremer recently moved to the area, and Gremer and the victims knew each other.

“There was some previous interactions between the victims and the suspects early that week," Cookson said.

According to court documents, two days before the stabbing, Gremer tried to get into his neighbor’s place to give their child candy. Police told Gremer to stay away from his neighbor's home.

Cookson said no one was badly hurt during the fight with the sword. He said most of the injuries came from broken glass from the smashed window.

“One of the victims and maybe another individual in that house, as well as the suspect, were treated and later released," Cookson said. "It appears that most of the injuries were superficial.”