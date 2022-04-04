Virginia State Police investigate deadly crash in Gloucester County

Virginia State Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left one person dead in Gloucester County on Monday morning.

According to State Police, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Route 17 and Fiddlers Green Road.

Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said a 2012 Toyota Scion was traveling southbound on Route 17 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Main Street. The Toyota turned into the path of a 2015 Mercedes Benz, which struck it and pushed it off the road and into a ditch.

The driver of the Toyota, 81-year-old Robert William Plummer of Gloucester, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he died a short time later.

State Police said the driver of the Mercedes, Joseph R. Jackson of Gloucester, was also hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening.