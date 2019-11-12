NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A federal jury convicted seven Newport News and Hampton men on Tuesday on charges including racketeering conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, the defendants carried on the affairs of the 36th Street Bang Squad racketeering enterprise, by committing acts of violence and drug trafficking. This included the double murder of Jada Richardson and Domingo Davis, on April 6, 2015, and the murder of Dwayne Parker on March 8, 2015, as well as numerous retaliatory shootings against rival gang members.

Evidence presented at trial showed their activities occurred in multiple locations in downtown Newport News and Hampton.

“The 36th Street Bang Squad is a violent and vicious criminal enterprise,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The murders were no random acts of violence, rather they were the product of a deliberate effort of 36th Street Bang Squad to attack rivals and enhance the reputation of the gang. I want to thank our trial team and investigative partners at the ATF, Hampton Police Division, and the Newport News Police for their terrific work on this case.”

Here's a breakdown of the convictions:

Martin L. Hunt, 22, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Use of a Firearm Resulting in Death; Attempted Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering: To be sentenced on May 8, 2020.

Xavier Greene, 25, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Use of a Firearm Resulting in Death; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence: To be sentenced on May 6, 2020.

Deshaun Richardson, 24, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy: To be sentenced on June 5, 2020.

Ryan Taybron, 22, from Hampton: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana and Cocaine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking: To be sentenced on June 3, 2020.

Eric Nixon, 24, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence; False Statement: To be sentenced on May 13, 2020.

Geovanni Douglas, 24, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Murder in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence: To be sentenced on May 28, 2020.

Raymond Palmer, 29, from Newport News: Racketeering Conspiracy; Attempted Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering; Possession/Discharge of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence: To be sentenced on May 19, 2020.

“These gang members terrorized people, and brought not only drugs and firearms into their neighborhoods but violence and fear as well," said Ashan M. Benedict, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division. "They showed repeatedly that they do not value human life or the safety of innocent bystanders. ATF is proud to work alongside our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to take dangerous offenders like them off the street. This verdict should be a warning to anyone out there committing violent crime in our communities.”

