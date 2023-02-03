Man who abducted 2 children in Hampton gets 5 years in North Dakota prison

Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to charges of child neglect and giving false information to law enforcement.

HAMPTON, Va. — A man accused of abducting his two children in Hampton and traveling across the country was sentenced to five years in a North Dakota prison Thursday, according to online court records.

Timothy Truitt's sentencing came after he pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge of child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of giving false information to law enforcement.

Court records from Burleigh County, North Dakota, show that Truitt had 107 days of his time in the county's detention center applied to his five-year sentence.

Truitt was arrested in North Dakota after kidnapping Jaxon Truitt, 2, and Adriana Truitt, 1, at a Hampton Walmart and fleeing on Oct. 16, 2022.

Investigators believed the children's legal guardian took them and Truitt to Walmart. But once they were inside the store, Truitt separated himself and the kids from their guardian, leaving with them and an unknown man.

The Hampton Police Division issued an AMBER Alert the next day.

On Oct. 18, the North Dakota State Highway Patrol pulled Truitt over during a traffic stop and, arrested him along with the children's mother, Amelia Hamilton, and her father, Michael Hamilton. The Hamiltons were accused of helping Truitt with the abduction.

According to a Burleigh County affidavit obtained by 13News Now, Truitt sat in the back seat between the children’s car seats, trying to hide under a blanket. Detectives wrote that he lied and gave a fake name.

When deputies searched the car, they found a puddle of urine underneath one of the car seats. Social services agents told investigators the children’s diapers were full and they both had diaper rash. They also found dried feces in one of the children's hair and on the foot of the other, the affidavit said.

Detectives also found a plastic bag of methamphetamine and two glass pipes in the car, according to the affidavit.

During questioning, Michael Hamilton told investigators he helped with the abduction because he wanted to bring his daughter back to Washington with her kids, so she could enter treatment while working on getting custody.

In November, Amelia Hamilton pleaded guilty to child neglect, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a classified substance (methamphetamine).

The judge handling the case deferred sentencing her in favor of two years of suspended probation and completion of recommended treatment.

Also in November, Michael Hamilton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a classified substance (methamphetamine) but not guilty to hindering law enforcement.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, but he will only have to serve 180 days in confinement while spending the rest of the sentence on supervised probation.

His trial for the outstanding charge is set to begin on Feb. 8.

Once Truitt is released from custody in North Dakota, he will be extradited back to Hampton on a child abduction charge, a police spokesperson told 13News Now in January.