MATHEWS, Va. — The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says a man arrested last month on child porn and human trafficking charges has been extradited back to Virginia.

William "Billy" Hooper, Jr. was arrested in La Plata, Maryland, on charges of human trafficking, manufacturing child porn, and solicitation of the prostitution of a minor under 16 years old.

Deputies said between April 1, 2019, and June 1, 2019, a girl was employed by Hooper. The victim was alone on a yacht that was owned by Hooper but registered to his business the Williams Wharf Oyster Company, LLC.

The Sheriff's Office said Hooper suggested the girl take pornographic pictures of herself in exchange for money.

The investigation uncovered evidence of graphic material involving Hooper and the victim. Other graphic material involving other unidentified victims was also found by deputies.

In addition to Hooper's arrest, investigators in Gloucester also arrested 52-year-old Jennifer Mae Hutchens for her connection to the investigation.

Hooper was extradited back to Mathews on Thursday and is currently being held without bond at the Middle Peninsula Regional Security Center.