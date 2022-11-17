Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs

When the driver was finally found, a K-9 unit was forced to retrieve him.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said.

The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.

It began when a car ignored a traffic stop for reckless driving in Northampton County around 4 p.m. The pursuit began on Lankford Highway near Kiptopeke.

The car proceeded to lead police through a field, into the wrong lanes and along the shoulder of Lankford Highway.

Northampton deputies were then joined by Accomack deputies when the car entered Accomack County going 130 mph around 4:30 p.m.

Police were able to stop the car on Dunns Swamp Road, but the driver didn't exit the car showing his hands, so a K-9 unit retrieved him.

As a result of the K-9, the driver was hurt and taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

He's been identified as Javoski Daniel Barnes, 38, of West Palm Beach, Florida.

Barnes faces the following charges and is being held without bond in the Accomack County Jail:

Two felony counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute (PWID) a Schedule I or II Drug

Felony Possession of a Schedule II Drug

Felony Eluding

Misdemeanor count of driving without a license