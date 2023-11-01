Man who died in Virginia Beach car crash may have been shot, police say

The car crashed into a townhouse near Spring and Featherstone Courts, between the Newtown and Town Center areas of Virginia Beach.

The man who died after a car crashed into a Virginia Beach townhouse Wednesday may have been shot beforehand, according to police.

Now, the crash is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The car crashed near Spring and Featherstone Courts, which are between the Newtown and Town Center areas of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the driver as Gregory James Smith Jr., a 33-year-old man from Newport News. He died at the scene of the crash.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was helping him when they noticed a possible gunshot wound, but the Medical Examiner's Office hasn't determined the exact cause of his death.

13News Now has reached out to police for clarification on Smith's injuries but didn't hear back by the time this article was published.

While Smith was being treated, the vehicle caught on fire, which spread to the building. Police didn't say where Smith was being treated at the time.

The residents were contacted and confirmed to be safe, the police department said.