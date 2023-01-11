Driver dead after car crashes into Virginia Beach townhouse, catches fire

The crash happened in the 500 block of Featherstone Court, which is between the Newtown and Town Center areas of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police and firefighters responded to a townhouse in Virginia Beach Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into the building, causing it to catch fire.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the crash happened in the 500 block of Featherstone Court, which is between the Newtown and Town Center areas of the city.

A spokesperson at the scene confirmed to 13News Now that the driver of the car is dead. The spokesperson said it's believed the car overheated after the crash, causing the fire. However, it's unknown why the car crashed.

Officials believe the townhouse was empty at the time of the crash, besides a dog, who is okay.

The fire is under control, but officials are asking the public to avoid the area until the crash scene has been cleared.