Man dies after shooting near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said one man died of a gunshot wound on Pacific Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning.
Police said initial calls about the gunshot wound came in around 12:30 a.m. Responding officers found an injured man at the scene, in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.
He died of his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.
Police didn't have any information about a suspect, and didn't identify the victim yet.
To help with this investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.
