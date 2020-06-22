x
Man dies after shooting near Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Police said early Monday morning, they responded to a call about a shooting on Pacific Avenue. An injured man died at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police said one man died of a gunshot wound on Pacific Avenue in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police said initial calls about the gunshot wound came in around 12:30 a.m. Responding officers found an injured man at the scene, in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.

He died of his injuries before he could be transported to a hospital.

Police didn't have any information about a suspect, and didn't identify the victim yet. 

To help with this investigation, call the crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

