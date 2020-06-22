x
Man dies at scene of Hickory Street, Norfolk shooting

First responders heard about the shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street around 1:15 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., one person had been detained in relation to the crime.
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said Monday afternoon they were investigating a shooting in Norfolk that left one man dead.

In a Tweet, the police department said one person had been arrested in relation to the investigation. They did not give any additional information about the detained person, or possible suspects.

First responders got the call about the shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street around 1:15 p.m. 

Around 2:30 p.m., police were still investigating the crime.

To share tips with investigators, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

