Man dies at scene of Hickory Street, Norfolk shooting

First responders heard about the shooting in the 9400 block of Hickory Street around 1:15 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., one person had been detained in relation to the crime.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police said Monday afternoon they were investigating a shooting in Norfolk that left one man dead.

In a Tweet, the police department said one person had been arrested in relation to the investigation. They did not give any additional information about the detained person, or possible suspects.

