Police: Man dies after being shot several times in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to the city, police got a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. from someone who said that a man had been shot in a home on the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times and had died as a result.

He's been identified as 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson.

At this time, police have not identified the suspect, but they say that the shooting was domestic-related.