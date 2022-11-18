Police: Man dies after being shot several times in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man dead.
According to the city, police got a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. from someone who said that a man had been shot in a home on the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times and had died as a result.
He's been identified as 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson.
At this time, police have not identified the suspect, but they say that the shooting was domestic-related.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.