Police: Man dies after being shot several times in Suffolk

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating a Friday morning shooting that left a man dead. 

According to the city, police got a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. from someone who said that a man had been shot in a home on the 2500 block of E. Washington Street. 

When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times and had died as a result. 

He's been identified as 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson. 

At this time, police have not identified the suspect, but they say that the shooting was domestic-related. 

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here. 

