Man seriously hurt after shooting in Norfolk, police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning.

According to a tweet, officers got a call about gunshots nearby at 6:20 a.m. and responded to the area, which was on the 1100 block of Church Street.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, and his name and condition haven't been released at this time.

13News Now reporter Kaicey Baylor found the intersection of Church and Henry Street blocked off by crime tape shortly before 7 a.m.

At that time, one lane of traffic was blocked off from Princess Anne Rd to Virginia Beach Blvd.

Looks like police have someone in custody. We’re working to learn more from police.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/xWvLoUB2uC — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 17, 2022

At the same time, officers were also working at a scene nearby on Johnson Ave near Tidewater Drive. Police have not said whether or not these two scenes are connected.

Norfolk police officers are also processing a scene on Johnson Ave near Tidewater Drive.



Several evidence markers lay in the middle of the street.



It’s unclear if the two scenes are connected.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/EIPDoomt8j — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 17, 2022