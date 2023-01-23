Man dies after shooting on W. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton, police say

It happened on the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue shortly before 6 a.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning.

According to a tweet from police, officers received the first call at 5:54 a.m. The incident happened on the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.

The initial call was about a trespassing complaint, according to a release.

When they arrived, they found a man laying in the road who had died at the scene.

His name hasn't been released at this time.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the scene was still active.