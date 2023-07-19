Man killed in Oyster Point area shooting, Newport News police say

The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Reserve Way.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man died after he was shot in the Oyster Point area of Newport News early Wednesday morning.

The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Reserve Way, which is where The Reserves at Arboretum Apartments are located.

Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. after a shooting was reported and confirmed that the victim was shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

The Newport News Police Department is investigating and said there isn't any suspect information right now. Officials didn't say what led to the shooting or who the victim was.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247–2500.