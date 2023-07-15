Man killed in shooting on Old Oyster Point Road in Newport News

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday night.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Newport News on Saturday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Police said it happened around 8:58 p.m. on Old Oyster Point Road. That's close to I-64.

He was brought to the hospital where he died.

Police don't have any suspect information yet. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call 911 or the non-emergency line at (757) 247–2500. People can also submit anonymous tips using the Crime Line at 1–888-562-5887, or online at P3Tips.com or the P3Tips app.