Man found shot to death outside Colonial Point Apartments in Gloucester County

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early morning Friday.

Deputies responded sometime after 1 a.m. to the 7700 block of Colonial Point Lane to reports of gunshots at Colonial Point Apartments. This is off of George Washington Memorial Hwy.

Deputies found a man shot in the middle of the parking lot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man killed is identified as Hezekiah Fauntleroy Jr., a 20-year-old resident of White Stone, Virginia.

The Criminal Investigations Division is working the case.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information that might help in the investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.