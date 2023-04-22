Man, Hampton Police officer both injured during exchange of gunfire

The man was involved in an accident and started firing at officers for unknown reasons.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Police officer is recovering after being shot in an exchange of gunfire with a man who was involved in an accident early Saturday morning. The man, who was also shot, is also expected to recover.

According to a spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division, this unfolded shortly after 1 a.m. when their emergency dispatch center received a call reporting a single vehicle crash that occurred on Woodland Road about halfway between Andrews Blvd and E. Pembroke Ave.

When the officers got on the scene, they saw a silver vehicle that had crashed on the side of the road. They approached the vehicle to help, and as they did, a man got out of the vehicle and tried to flee the area on foot.

As additional officers approached the area, the man began firing at the police officers, and they returned fire. During the exchange of gunfire, the man was shot, and one officer was injured as well.

The officer and the man were transported to a local hospital to be treated.

The area of Woodland Road and Andrews Boulevard was closed for an extended period of time while police conducted their investigation.

The spokesperson said there is no further threat to the public. They did not say if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They also did not identify the suspect, nor did they provide any insight into what might have motivated the man to shoot at police, such as whether he was wanted for another crime.