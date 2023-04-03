Man shot while driving on Orcutt Avenue, Hampton police say

Investigators believe that the suspect fired their gun while standing on the sidewalk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was shot while driving his vehicle on Orcutt Avenue Sunday night, the Hampton Police Division said.

The investigation began around 10:45 p.m. when Hampton dispatchers got a call about a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital. The victim, a 19-year-old, was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue, which is right by the Hampton-Newport News city line, and that the suspect fired their gun while standing on the sidewalk.

The shooting is being investigated and the Hampton Police Division didn't share any suspect information.

If you have any information that will help investigators, you can reach out to the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.