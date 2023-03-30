In jailhouse interview, Bayside High student says he had no plans to use gun found in his backpack

From Virginia Beach city jail, Kevonta Hawkins spoke about the loaded handgun found in his backpack at Bayside High School on Wednesday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A day after being arrested when a loaded handgun was found in his backpack at Bayside High School, 18-year-old Kevonta Hawkins spoke with 13News Now from Virginia Beach city jail.

He is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and receipt of a stolen firearm, according to city police.

Police said the gun was stolen out of Chesapeake but did not know how Hawkins got ahold of it.

On Thursday, Hawkins told 13News Now that he got the gun from his cousin, who had asked him to hold onto it for a while. He said he didn't know the gun was stolen.

Hawkins said he lives with his aunt and "didn't want to disrespect her" by bringing the gun into her home, so he took it to school. He said he had no plans to ever use the gun and just wanted to get it out of his aunt's house.

Bayside High School's principal said in a message to parents Wednesday that a "concerning picture on social media" reported to the school's administration was what prompted them to search two students. That's when the loaded gun was found.

Regarding the social media post, Hawkins told 13News Now that he was just filming an Instagram live video and had the gun on him but wasn’t pointing the gun or saying anything that would be considered a threat. He said he was just blasting music and the gun could be seen in the video.

He would not speak about what school officials did when they approached him Wednesday and searched him.

When asked if he understood that, in light of school shootings and school threats happening across the country, this type of action can cause alarm, the 18-year-old said he didn't realize it would scare anyone.

Hawkins said he was aware that bringing a gun to school is illegal.

No students or school staff were hurt.