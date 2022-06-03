Police investigate shooting on Sacramento Drive in Hampton

Investigators believe the victim was shot while walking on Sacramento Drive. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about a separate shooting in Hampton that happened on March 6.

The Hampton Police Division said a man was injured in a shooting on Sacramento Drive on Monday night.

The police division said, at around 7:35 p.m., dispatchers got a report of a shooting victim that walked into a local hospital.

Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed that a man had been struck by gunfire. He was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot while walking in the first block of Sacramento Drive. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

According to the police division, detectives are working to get the man to cooperate with the investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will help police, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.