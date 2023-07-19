Man killed in Norview shooting, Norfolk police say

The shooting happened near 6200 Alexander Street, close to Norview Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man died after he was shot in the Norview area of Norfolk early Wednesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened near 6200 Alexander Street, close to Norview Avenue and Chesapeake Boulevard. Police got the call around 1 a.m.

The Norfolk Police Department said the victim was pronounced dead where the shooting happened. Police didn't share what led to the shooting or information about possible suspects.