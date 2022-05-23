Man opens fire at Chesapeake police

According to the department, it's not believed that officers returned fire. No officers were injured and it is not believed anyone else has been injured.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man opened fire at officers with the Chesapeake Police Dept. Monday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Chesapeake police received calls of a suspicious man checking car doors in the area of Dunedin Park.

Officers found the man in the 3400 block of Maori Drive and asked him to stop. The man then opened fire on the officers.

The department confirmed that officers returned fire. No officers were injured and it is not believed anyone else has been injured.

Details are limited at this time. Police are asking the public to avoid this area for the time being as the suspect is still at large.