Man sentenced for 2018 murder in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is our original report on the Portsmouth homicide, which aired on Oct. 24, 2018.

A Portsmouth man was sentenced to more than three decades behind bars after he was found guilty of a 2018 deadly shooting.

A judge sentenced Anthony Allen Worlds to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, and three more years for the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Worlds was convicted of killing 33-year-old Elbert Brown Jr. in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018. Police found Brown dead from a single gunshot wound to the chest inside an apartment in the 200 block of Wilson Drive.

Witnesses reported Worlds had been at the apartment earlier in the evening drinking. He reportedly became agitated at one point and was forced to leave. He returned a few minutes later and shot Brown when he answered the door.

During the course of the murder investigation, Worlds' wife, who was a United States Postal carrier, was also arrested after more than 5,000 pieces of undelivered mail were discovered hoarded inside their home.

Toya Worlds told investigators she kept the mail in her home because it was too time-consuming to deliver it all. She was later sentenced to five hours in jail.