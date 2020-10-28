Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt Wednesday morning.
A shooting was called in around 12:57 a.m. in the 1300 block of Thomas Street.
Police said a 28-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.
Police said it found in its investigation that the man was walking in a parking lot when he was hit by gunfire. The suspect(s) left the scene.
The motive and circumstances in this incident remain under investigation.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.