Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hampton

Police were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Thomas Street.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left one man seriously hurt Wednesday morning.

A shooting was called in around 12:57 a.m. in the 1300 block of Thomas Street.

Police said a 28-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

Police said it found in its investigation that the man was walking in a parking lot when he was hit by gunfire. The suspect(s) left the scene.

The motive and circumstances in this incident remain under investigation.