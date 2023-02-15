Man seriously hurt in shooting near Hunter's Square, Norfolk police say

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was seriously hurt in a shooting near the Hunter's Square area of Norfolk overnight on Wednesday, police said.

The Norfolk Police Department said the shooting happened in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road. The call came in around 12:15 a.m.

Medics took a man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police department didn't share information on what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.