Man shot and killed in Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, according to PD

A man was shot and killed in Chesapeake Sunday afternoon, and Police are investigating the circumstances.

According to a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police, they received a call shortly before 3 p.m. from someone reporting that they had heard gunshots in thew area of the 2700 block of Townhouse Lane, which is in the Deep Creek section of the city and runs between Deep Creek Blvd. and George Washington Highway.

They also received a report from someone that they had found a male in their backyard who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the man who had been shot, and medics took him to a hospital. However, he subsequently died.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.