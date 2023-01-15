x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

This happened on County Street near Mallory Street just before 6 p.m.
Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sundy afternoon.

According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Hampton Police officers responded and found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hampton Police Tweeted about the shooting, but have released no other information - particularly about the circumstances, possible motive or suspects. 

This is a developing story. Check back here on 13newsnow.com and watch our news program 13News Now on-air for more details as we learn them.

Credit: Angelo Vargas / 13News Now

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Missing teenager's body found in Isle of Wight County: Sheriff's Office

Before You Leave, Check This Out