Court documents say 18-year-old shot by Portsmouth officers drove stolen car at a detective

NORFOLK, Va. — Newly filed court documents are providing more details about a police shooting in a Norfolk cemetery in July.

The criminal complaint, filed by Portsmouth police in Norfolk General District Court, says a Portsmouth detective shot 18-year-old Malachi Elliott after the detective said Elliott drove a stolen vehicle towards him.

It all happened inside Riverside Memorial Park off East Indian River Road in Norfolk on July 22.

Documents say Portsmouth police officers spotted a stolen silver BMW in the cemetery, with a passenger they say was wanted for carjacking. The driver is now identified as Elliott.

When investigators went to stop the car, they say Elliott did not stop.

Paperwork goes on to say Elliott backed the car up and then drove straight towards the detective as he made verbal commands for Elliott to stop.

The complaint says that quick movement "caused" the detective to "discharge his weapon at the driver."

He shot Elliott and then police officers arrested him and provided Elliott with first aid. He is expected to survive.

Investigators say they found a semi-automatic handgun on Elliott.

He faces charges of grand theft auto, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer. Documents say he also has multiple felony convictions.

Portsmouth police identified the stolen car's passenger as 18-year-old Cedric Davis Jr.