Court documents reveal new information after police shooting at Norfolk cemetery

New details reveal why investigators may have already been looking for one of the two men arrested after a police shooting at a Norfolk cemetery.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — New details from court documents reveal why investigators may have already been looking for one of the two men arrested last week after a police shooting in Norfolk.

Friday afternoon, officers from both the Portsmouth and Norfolk police departments converged at the Cemetery at Riverside Memorial Park near the Campostella neighborhood of Norfolk.

A spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department confirmed this was an officer-involved shooting that sent 18-year-old Malachi Elliot to the hospital.

Elliot is one of two individuals arrested after the incident, along with 18-year-old Cedric Davis Jr.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed Elliot suffered a gunshot wound but recovered and is now charged with the following:

Grand Theft Auto

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Attempted Aggravated Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer

Elliot had also been wanted on being held in contempt of court.

Monday, July 25, a judge arraigned the second arrested man, Davis Jr., over a crime he’s previously alleged of committing in April

Documents show that on the morning of April 21, 2022, passengers in two cars near Madison and Seventh Streets exchanged gunfire. According to a criminal complaint, Davis is connected to one of the two cars that investigators place at the scene of the shoot-out in Portsmouth’s Southside neighborhood.

It also alleges there is video evidence of Davis Jr. returning fire during this exchange and that at the time, there were people in a nearby parking lot that were "present and in danger."

At the time of apprehension, Davis Jr. was wanted in three Hampton Roads localities, for multiple charges including possession of a stolen automobile.