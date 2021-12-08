Clerk allegedly shoots suspect trying to rob 7-Eleven, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above aired on August 12, 2021.
A man was shot and killed Sunday night after he tried to rob a 7-Eleven store, the Norfolk Police Department said.
Around midnight, police responded to the store at 1713 Colley Avenue after a gunshot victim was reported.
Officers found Javier Garcia, 28, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Investigators think a clerk shot Garcia while he was trying to rob the store.
Police haven't shared the clerk's name.
Garcia was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The police department said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.