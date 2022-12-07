Man shot multiple times, dies from injuries in Magruder area of Newport News

Police got to the scene near Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive at 8:34 p.m., and pronounced the man dead at 8:38 p.m.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the Magruder area of Newport News Wednesday night, police say.

The Newport News Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hampton Drive.

When they got there, officers found a man who had been shot several times. They pronounced him dead four minutes after finding him lying there.

Police haven't shared his name or age.

They also haven't said anything about a possible suspect in the deadly shooting.