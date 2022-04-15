Man shot in Portsmouth Friday morning

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway. That's near Hanbury Avenue and the Cradock area. The victim is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was shot in Portsmouth a little after 9:30 Friday morning.

The police department tweeted about the shooting before 11 a.m., saying it happened in the 4100 block of George Washington Highway. That's near Hanbury Avenue and the Cradock area.

The man who was shot is expected to survive. The victim's name wasn't shared. Medics took him to an area hospital.

Investigators didn't give any details about the circumstances of this shooting or possible suspects.

If you know anything that could help detectives, call the police department at 757-393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1.888.LOCK.U.UP. You can also leave an anonymous tip online.