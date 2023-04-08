x
Crime

Police: Man shot, severely wounded in Norfolk Saturday afternoon

This happened at around 3:30 p.m. on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. near the intersection with Church St.
Credit: 13News Now

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday afternoon, and police in Norfolk are investigating the circumstances.

According to a Tweet, this happened at around 3:30 p.m. on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. near the intersection with Church St. Police said a man was taken to a local hospital with a wound they described as "life-threatening."

Police provided no information about any possible motive, nor any suspect information - including if anyone was in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/1126

This is a developing story. Check back here on 13newsnow.com and watch our news broadcast on 13News Now for the latest information about this.

