Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night.
According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m.
At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene; the other was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.
While details are limited at this time, the department is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.