Newport News shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Friday night.

According to the Newport News Police Dept., officers arrived at the 400 block of Manor Road just after 10:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died at the scene; the other was taken to a nearby hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.