Members of N.C. drug trafficking group arrested for Norfolk murder-for-hire

NORFOLK, Va. — Six members of a drug trafficking organization out of North Carolina were arrested for plotting to murder a Norfolk woman connected to a local drug dealer.

Those six people face a slew of charges for scheming to kill Lillian Bond, who was shot to death in 2016. Those charges include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and narcotics conspiracy, murder while engaged in a continuing criminal enterprise, murder while engaged in a drug-trafficking offense, use of a firearm resulting in death and distribution of cocaine.

An indictment says that those who were charged were involved in a long-running drug conspiracy led by Jaquate Simpson in Greensboro, North Carolina.

During that conspiracy, a Norfolk-based drug dealer who had been buying cocaine from that organization failed to pay for a delivery. As payback, Simpson and his right-hand man, Landis Jackson, hired Kalub Shipman and Nelson Evans to murder someone associated with the Norfolk dealer.

On April 19, 2016, Shipman and Evans shot Bond to death outside her home on Trice Terrace in Norfolk.

Landis Jackson, Nelson Evans, Patrice Farland, Brian Tate, Mario Love and Shafter Manuel were arrested in the Greensboro and Charlotte areas. The remaining two defendants, Jaquate Simpson and Kalub Shipman, are in state custody and will make their initial appearances in federal court at a later date.