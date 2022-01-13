Mother of Suffolk boy accused of shooting friend arrested for child abuse, failure to appear in court

Chasity White, 33, was already facing charges related to her son's actions. In January, more were added for child abuse or neglect, and failing to appear in court.

A Suffolk mother whose 8-year-old son allegedly shot his 12-year-old friend back in July 2021 was arrested Thursday morning.

Timothy Kelley, a spokesman for the city, said Chasity White is now facing charges for two counts of abuse and neglect of children with reckless disregard, and one charge for failure to appear in court.

White, 33, was already facing charges related to her son's actions.

On July 6, 2021, the Suffolk Police Department was called to help a child on Kissimmee Avenue who had been shot.

Investigators at the scene decided White's 8-year-old son had taken a loaded gun from his mother's room, brought it outside, and accidentally shot his friend.

The 12-year-old was hospitalized and was expected to be okay.